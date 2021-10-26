THE TOP GADGETS WE WANT FOR THE HOLIDAYS

If someone could just invent a robot vacuum that answers your door AND makes phone calls, it’ll be the hottest Christmas present for sure.

A new survey looked at the top gadgets people would love to get this year. Here’s what got the most votes.

1. A new phone that’s 5G. It’s also the #1 thing people want globally this year.

2. Video doorbell.

3. Robot vacuum.

4. Wireless headphones.

5. Smart exercise equipment, like a Peloton bike.



6. A PlayStation 5.

7. Wearable fitness trackers, like Fitbits and Apple Watches.

8. Smart speakers

9. An X-Box Series X.