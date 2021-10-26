THE TOP GADGETS WE WANT FOR THE HOLIDAYS
INCLUDE PHONES, VIDEO DOORBELLS, AND ROBOT VACUUMS
If someone could just invent a robot vacuum that answers your door AND makes phone calls, it’ll be the hottest Christmas present for sure.
A new survey looked at the top gadgets people would love to get this year. Here’s what got the most votes.
1. A new phone that’s 5G. It’s also the #1 thing people want globally this year.
2. Video doorbell.
3. Robot vacuum.
4. Wireless headphones.
5. Smart exercise equipment, like a Peloton bike.
6. A PlayStation 5.
7. Wearable fitness trackers, like Fitbits and Apple Watches.
8. Smart speakers
9. An X-Box Series X.