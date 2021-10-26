Listen Live

THE TOP GADGETS WE WANT FOR THE HOLIDAYS

INCLUDE PHONES, VIDEO DOORBELLS, AND ROBOT VACUUMS

By Kool Tech

If someone could just invent a robot vacuum that answers your door AND makes phone calls, it’ll be the hottest Christmas present for sure.  

 

A new survey looked at the top gadgets people would love to get this year.  Here’s what got the most votes.

 

 

1.  A new phone that’s 5G.  It’s also the #1 thing people want globally this year.

2.  Video doorbell.

3.  Robot vacuum.

4.  Wireless headphones.

5.  Smart exercise equipment, like a Peloton bike.

6.  A PlayStation 5.

7.  Wearable fitness trackers, like Fitbits and Apple Watches.

8.  Smart speakers

9.  An X-Box Series X.

