The Toughest Questions Parents Get From Their Kids

Part of being a parent is being caught totally off-guard when your kid asks you a tough question, whether it’s tough because it’s deeply philosophical, or it’s tough because there’s NO WAY to give an appropriate answer.

A new survey of parents with kids who are between two and 12 found that kids ask approximately 39 questions a month that they have trouble answering.

And here are eight questions that are the toughest . . .

1. Is Santa real?

2. Where do babies come from?

3. Do animals get married?

4. What does “green” mean?

5. What does [this swear word] mean?

6. Why is the sky blue?

7. Why can’t I stay up as late as you?

8. What does love mean?

