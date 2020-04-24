The Toughest Questions Parents Get From Their Kids
I don't know, go ask your dad!
Part of being a parent is being caught totally off-guard when your kid asks you a tough question, whether it’s tough because it’s deeply philosophical, or it’s tough because there’s NO WAY to give an appropriate answer.
A new survey of parents with kids who are between two and 12 found that kids ask approximately 39 questions a month that they have trouble answering.
And here are eight questions that are the toughest . . .
1. Is Santa real?
2. Where do babies come from?
3. Do animals get married?
4. What does “green” mean?
5. What does [this swear word] mean?
6. Why is the sky blue?
7. Why can’t I stay up as late as you?
8. What does love mean?