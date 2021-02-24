The Tragically Hip To Receive 2021 Humanitarian Award

The Hip have been apart of the Canadian music scene for three decades! Originating from Kingston, ON, The Hip has achieved the enviable status of a band that enjoys mass popularity, with more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, all while maintaining a grassroots following across the nation.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today that 15-time JUNO Award-winning band and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, The Tragically Hip, will receive the 2021 Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada during The 50th annual JUNO Awards on CBC.

The Humanitarian Award recognizes outstanding Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. The award will be presented to The Tragically Hip at The 50th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast, on Sunday, May 16, 2021 airing nationwide on CBC.