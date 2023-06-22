The Weeknd recalls “traumatic” moment prior to canceling show.

The Weeknd certainly pushes himself to the limit when working his craft.

He had to cancel his Toronto show last July due to the national Rogers outage, before he lost his voice and had to end his Los Angeles concert mid-show in September.

The Weeknd spoke about having to extend his tour dates to play the extended shows in a candid interview with Variety, admitting: “It felt like a cursed tour! There were so many obstacles that I had to deal with and the only solution was just keep going.”

rehearsals, play the show in Philadelphia and then fly back to L.A. and shoot more ‘Idol’, and then fly back to the next East Coast city.

“And I’m somebody that, you know, I’ve performed onstage with a high fever, I’ve performed injured and had to take injections like adrenaline shots — I will die on that stage. So to be up there, defeated, where nothing is coming out of my voice… I mean, it was pretty traumatic.

“My body, my voice, had never failed me like that before. And to deal with that in front of so many people and be not be able to do anything but apologize and hopefully have that same audience come back, it was scary. But the crowd was great, they came back and we played not just one but two shows ,” he went on.