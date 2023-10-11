THE WORST THINGS YOU CAN DO ON A PLANE

If you thought reclining your seat on a plane was the rudest thing you could do, you’re wrong. It’s only the FIFTH worst. The site Skyscanner did a big poll on airplane etiquette and asked 2,000 people if they find various activities annoying. According to the results, maybe wait until you’re at your hotel to cut those disgusting toenails.

(TIE) 1. Personal grooming. Like cutting your nails, painting your nails, or trimming your beard in your seat. (Who does that???)

(TIE) 1. Using your speakerphone. If you need to call someone when you land, don’t put it on speaker. And if you’re watching a movie or listening to music, use headphones.

3. Unwanted conversation. Close to 40% hate it when the person next to them won’t shut up.

4. Take your shoes and socks off. 35% will judge you for it. That’s even if your feet somehow smell great.

5. Reclining your seat. Around a third think it’s inconsiderate and unacceptable.

6. Hogging both armrests. Just under a third said you shouldn’t be hogging both, even if you’re in the middle seat. (A flight attendant went viral this year after she said the middle seat SHOULD get both armrests.)

7. Asking someone to switch seats. 31% would be annoyed, no matter the reason. But especially if their seat is better than yours.