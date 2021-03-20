There Is An ‘Outrageously Funny’ R-Rated Version Of Mrs. Doubtfire

The film ended up with a PG-13 rating, but according to the director, the late great Robin Williams “improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film.”

The funny film is about a divorced dad (played by Williams) who disguised himself as an elderly housekeeper so he can spend more time with his children.

News of an adult version of Mrs. Doubtfire was confirmed in 2015 by the director, Chris Columbus who praised Williams’s improvisational skills while shooting the movie.

But because of the actor’s off-the-cuff jokes, Columbus said that there were four different cuts of Mrs. Doubtfire. “Literally, a PG-rated version of the film, PG-13, R, and NC-17.”

Fans are begging to see the adult version, but the director doesn’t seem willing to release it. Although Columbus did say that he’d be open to doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version.”