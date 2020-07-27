These Are The Emojis We’re Using The Most!

We haven’t gotten a new wave of emojis since last October.

398 new emojis were approved in 2019, a large number mostly due to the skin tone variations for the various people holding hands.

Of all the emojis added last year, which did you end up using the most? Well, we’ve crunched the numbers and the results are in. The 🏆 ‘Most Popular New Emoji’ award goes to: 🥇 — White Heart

🥈 — Yawning Face

White Heart

Yawning Face

Brown Heart

Emojipedia just analyzed which of the newest emojis we’re using the most since they became available, and the top five are…

1. White heart.

2. Yawning face.

3. Brown heart.

4. Otter.

5. Hand making the pinching gesture.

The least used are the Indian sari, brown square, razor, yo-yo, and Hindu temple.