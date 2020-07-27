Listen Live

These Are The Emojis We’re Using The Most!

Which emoji are you using the most these days?

By Kool Tech

We haven’t gotten a new wave of emojis since last October.

 

398 new emojis were approved in 2019, a large number mostly due to the skin tone variations for the various people holding hands.

 

Emojipedia just analyzed which of the newest emojis we’re using the most since they became available, and the top five are…

1.  White heart.
2.  Yawning face.
3.  Brown heart.
4.  Otter.
5.  Hand making the pinching gesture.

The least used are the Indian sari, brown square, razor, yo-yo, and Hindu temple.

