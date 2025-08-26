Listen Live

Things I Heard From My Teenagers During the First Week of School 🎒🙃

Parents
Published August 26, 2025
By Charlie

Back-to-school isn’t just about sharpened pencils and overpriced calculators. There is only one week until the start of the new school year; get ready! It's an exciting time for parents of littles, but for parents of the bigs, it’s about surviving the wild things that come out of your teenager’s mouth.

RELATED: Parents Feel Like “Bad” Parents 156 Times a Year — And That’s Totally Normal

Here’s what mine hit me with—all in just one week:

  • “Can you pick me up, Mom? Just park where no one else can see you.” (Apparently, parental visibility is social death.)
  • “A 50 is a pass, right?” (Academic excellence, ladies and gentlemen.)
  • “Mom, I hit a pheasant. Not a person—the bird.” (Comforting clarification, but still… what?)
  • “I don’t care if the Chinese steal my data… we have unlimited.” (Cybersecurity meets teenage logic.)
  • “Mom, Oliver threw up. I put a napkin over it and left it for you.” (Truly, the circle of life.)
  • “Can you defrost a good amount of shrimp for me, please? By 2:15… as an after-school snack.” (Excuse me? Shrimp o’clock??)
  • “Do I need ID to buy red wine vinegar?” (At least they’re not asking for Fireball… yet.)
  • “Get here faster, I’m outside…” (Yes, because teleportation is included in my parenting skillset.)

The Takeaway

Teenagers are basically full-time comedians who don’t know they’re comedians. You can’t make this stuff up… and even if you tried, you wouldn’t think to ask for shrimp at 2:15 sharp.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close