Things I Heard From My Teenagers During the First Week of School 🎒🙃

Back-to-school isn’t just about sharpened pencils and overpriced calculators. There is only one week until the start of the new school year; get ready! It's an exciting time for parents of littles, but for parents of the bigs, it’s about surviving the wild things that come out of your teenager’s mouth.

Here’s what mine hit me with—all in just one week:

“Can you pick me up, Mom? Just park where no one else can see you.” (Apparently, parental visibility is social death.)



(Apparently, parental visibility is social death.) “A 50 is a pass, right?” (Academic excellence, ladies and gentlemen.)



(Academic excellence, ladies and gentlemen.) “Mom, I hit a pheasant. Not a person—the bird.” (Comforting clarification, but still… what?)



(Comforting clarification, but still… what?) “I don’t care if the Chinese steal my data… we have unlimited.” (Cybersecurity meets teenage logic.)



(Cybersecurity meets teenage logic.) “Mom, Oliver threw up. I put a napkin over it and left it for you.” (Truly, the circle of life.)



(Truly, the circle of life.) “Can you defrost a good amount of shrimp for me, please? By 2:15… as an after-school snack.” (Excuse me? Shrimp o’clock??)



(Excuse me? Shrimp o’clock??) “Do I need ID to buy red wine vinegar?” (At least they’re not asking for Fireball… yet.)



(At least they’re not asking for Fireball… yet.) “Get here faster, I’m outside…” (Yes, because teleportation is included in my parenting skillset.)

The Takeaway

Teenagers are basically full-time comedians who don’t know they’re comedians. You can’t make this stuff up… and even if you tried, you wouldn’t think to ask for shrimp at 2:15 sharp.