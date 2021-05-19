Things Most Left Behind In Canadian Ubers

Perhaps it’s been a while since you called for an Uber. But when you have the opportunity, be sure not to leave anything behind!

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:

Phone / camera Wallet/purse Backpack / bag / box / luggage Keys Headphones / speaker Glasses Clothing Vape / e-cig Jewelry/watch/makeup Water bottle

The 20 Most Unique Lost Items

8 fishing rods from Canadian Tire

Paint thinner

Tent

Balloon pump

Massager

Fake bloody machete

Microwave

Vinyl record

Fish

Black and purple juggling balls

Rolex

Black corset

A framed diploma

OVO Chain

Retainer with a tooth attached to it

Mallet for a gong (large fuzzy end on a black stick)

Eyelash adhesive

Bunny tail

Sparkling wand

Poutine People are most forgetful at 8 pm, 11 pm, and midnight—reporting the most items left behind at those times.

According to Uber, the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver—but if you leave your phone itself in the car, you can log in to your account on a computer.

Here’s what to do:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something Scroll down and tap “Find lost item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

“Throughout the pandemic, Uber has focused on helping Canadians move what matters—from frontline workers getting to and from shifts, to provide a way to pick up groceries or other much-needed items. We’re happy to do our small part to make travel easier and more convenient, like supporting the return of those important items left behind.” – Matthew Price, General Manager, Uber Canada