The Only Things We’ll Actually Show Up Early For

Lifestyle
Published September 3, 2025
By Charlie

If you managed to roll into work early today, congrats — but apparently, that doesn’t even make the “things we’re early for” list.

A new poll ranked the events we’re most likely to arrive ahead of schedule for, and spoiler: your current job didn’t even crack the top five.

The Top 5 Things Worth Showing Up Early For

  1. Job Interviews (87%)
    Because nothing screams “hire me” like sweating in the parking lot 20 minutes too soon.
  2. Concerts (80%)
    This one ranked highest for very early. Honestly, some of us line up like we’re trying to get front row at a Spice Girls reunion that may or may not even happen.
  3. Sporting Events (76%)
    Half of that’s just tailgating, the other half is people panicking about beer lines.
  4. Movies (76%)
    Mostly so you don’t get stuck craning your neck from the front row. Also, previews are half the fun.
  5. Weddings (71%)
    Because you definitely don’t want to do the awkward aisle shuffle behind the bride.

The “Honourable Mentions”

  • Church (61%) — classic Canadian politeness.
  • First dates (57%) — though showing up too early can make you look like a stage-five clinger.
  • Video calls (57%) — yes, people still log on early just to stare at themselves adjusting their lighting.
  • Restaurants (55%) — because nothing says romance like waiting awkwardly at the table while your date’s parking.

And the One Place We Refuse to Be Early?

Parties.
Only a third of people said they’d get there ahead of time. The rest split between “right on time” and “fashionably late.” Because no one wants to be the first one holding a Solo cup while the host is still vacuuming Cheerios off the couch.

