Things You’re Supposed to Do Around the House Before Summer… Apparently 🏡☀️
Every year, homeowners say, “This summer, I’m going to stay on top of everything.”
And then suddenly it’s August, and you’re Googling: “Can raccoons legally own part of my attic?”
Experts say doing a few basic things around the house right now can save you a pile of money later. Which is good, because nobody wants to spend July discovering their basement has become a seasonal indoor waterpark.
RELATED: FIVE THINGS WE’RE GOOGLING ABOUT SPRING CLEANING
Here are some of the big ones:
Clean Your Gutters
Because nothing says “great summer” like rainwater pouring directly into your house because your gutters are packed with last autumn’s crunchy leaf soup.
Check for Plumbing Leaks
Tiny leaks can quietly jack up your water bill while also slowly destroying your sanity and drywall.
Replace Your Furnace or HVAC Filters
Your heating system worked hard all winter, surviving Canadian weather. The least you can do is stop making it breathe through a dusty sock.
Clean Out Your Dryer Vent
This one’s important because lint buildup can actually cause house fires.
Nothing humbles a person faster than realizing laundry could become an action movie.
Test Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms
Nobody enjoys that low-battery chirp at 3 a.m. that somehow sounds like it’s coming from every room at once.
Check the Attic & Crawl Spaces
This is where you discover if:
A) Your house is fine
B) there’s mould
C) squirrels have started a small civilization
Flush Your Water Heater
Apparently, sediment builds up inside over time, which sounds fake, but experts swear it matters.
Flip Your Ceiling Fans
In summer, fans should be set to spin counterclockwise to push cool air downward. Which means thousands of Canadians are about to stare at their ceiling fan trying to remember which way is clockwise.
Experts say a little maintenance now can save thousands later. Or at minimum… prevent one absolutely unhinged Facebook post during the first heat wave of the summer. 🔥🛠️
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