Things You’re Supposed to Do Around the House Before Summer… Apparently 🏡☀️

Every year, homeowners say, “This summer, I’m going to stay on top of everything.”

And then suddenly it’s August, and you’re Googling: “Can raccoons legally own part of my attic?”

Experts say doing a few basic things around the house right now can save you a pile of money later. Which is good, because nobody wants to spend July discovering their basement has become a seasonal indoor waterpark.

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Here are some of the big ones:

Clean Your Gutters

Because nothing says “great summer” like rainwater pouring directly into your house because your gutters are packed with last autumn’s crunchy leaf soup.

Check for Plumbing Leaks

Tiny leaks can quietly jack up your water bill while also slowly destroying your sanity and drywall.

Replace Your Furnace or HVAC Filters

Your heating system worked hard all winter, surviving Canadian weather. The least you can do is stop making it breathe through a dusty sock.

Clean Out Your Dryer Vent

This one’s important because lint buildup can actually cause house fires.

Nothing humbles a person faster than realizing laundry could become an action movie.

Test Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Nobody enjoys that low-battery chirp at 3 a.m. that somehow sounds like it’s coming from every room at once.

Check the Attic & Crawl Spaces

This is where you discover if:

A) Your house is fine

B) there’s mould

C) squirrels have started a small civilization

Flush Your Water Heater

Apparently, sediment builds up inside over time, which sounds fake, but experts swear it matters.

Flip Your Ceiling Fans

In summer, fans should be set to spin counterclockwise to push cool air downward. Which means thousands of Canadians are about to stare at their ceiling fan trying to remember which way is clockwise.

Experts say a little maintenance now can save thousands later. Or at minimum… prevent one absolutely unhinged Facebook post during the first heat wave of the summer. 🔥🛠️