This Is What People Want To Do On A Holiday Post Covid!
What do you want to do and where do you want to go?
It’s been a long year and counting and while things appear to be getting a little better, we’re still going to have to wait a little longer before taking a trip!
But that hasn’t stopped us from thinking and dreaming about our first-holiday post-Covid.
A survey out of the UK found that 67% of people want to avoid a sitting in the sun vacation, but are rather opting for a more adventurous getaway! Not really surprising since we’ve all spent over a year doing a whole lot of nothing!
Having said that, here are the things people are looking to do on a trip post-Covid!
TOP THINGS TO DO ON A HOLIDAY POST-COVID
1. Walking in the countryside
2. Visit castles and other historic buildings
3. Beach lounging
4. See the Northern Lights
5. Swimming pool lounging
6. Boat trip
7. Visit museums
8. Whale watching
9. Visit a rainforest
10. Visit a theme park
11. Safari /exotic animal spotting
12. See a volcano
13. Climb a mountain
14. Watch a geyser erupt
15. Cycling
16. Zip wire
17. Rafting / Kayaking
18. Visit a desert
19. Cave exploration
20. Off-road driving