This One Hobby Could Be the Key to a Healthier Brain as You Age
Hint: It has nothing to do with kale or crosswords.
If you're looking for a fun, engaging way to support your brain health as you age, science has a new suggestion — and no, it's not another green smoothie.
It’s music!
According to a recent study out of the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, playing a musical instrument can help keep your mind sharp and possibly lower your risk of age-related cognitive decline.
Researchers followed over 1,000 adults over 40 — mostly women — and found that those who played instruments (especially keyboard-based ones like piano or organ) had better memory and executive function than non-musical participants.
So, what does this mean for you?
Basically, playing music gives your brain a workout. It challenges your memory, coordination, focus, and multitasking skills — all of which are crucial for keeping your brain healthy as you age.
And don’t worry — you don’t need to be a concert pianist. Even casual playing or singing in a choir showed benefits, especially because of the social connections involved. Music, after all, isn’t usually a solo sport. Whether you’re jamming with friends or just practicing with a teacher, that interaction adds another layer of brain-boosting magic.
Neurologists say that this kind of activity builds something called “cognitive reserve” — basically your brain’s backup system. The more you challenge it, the more resilient it becomes, even in the face of things like dementia or age-related memory loss.
So if you’ve ever thought about picking up the guitar, taking voice lessons, or dusting off that old keyboard — do it! You’re never too old to learn something new. Your brain (and your future self) will thank you.
