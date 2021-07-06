TikTok Extends Video Time Limit To 3 Minutes

The app is extending the video time limit from 60 seconds to three minutes.

In an effort to compete with Instagram and YouTube, the goal is to pave the way for “richer storytelling and entertainment,” according to a press release.

If users wanted to create longer clips on TikTok, users would have to make a few videos labeled part 1, part 2, part 3, etc., in the hopes viewers would jump to the next clip for the rest of the story. But now users don’t need to worry about a strict, 60-second time limit.

Soon all users will receive the new function, which will let them film, upload, and edit videos up to three minutes in length.