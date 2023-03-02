TIKTOK To Limit Screen Time For Kids

There will soon be a default time limit and an access code will be needed to give kids more time.

TikTok announced yesterday that in the next few weeks, every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a limit of 60 minutes of daily screen time.

The timing of this announcement comes as there are growing concerns among different governments about the security and ability to alter algorithms to push certain content.

A report released late last year suggested that TikTok’s algorithms are promoting videos about self-harm and eating disorders to vulnerable teens. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, has also faced similar accusations.

FUN FACT: This 60-minute limit is already imposed in China on minors.

THIS IS HOW IT WILL WORK MOVING FORWARD:

When the 60-minute limit is reached, minors will be prompted to enter a passcode and make an “active decision” to keep watching. For accounts where the user is under the age of 13, a parent or guardian will have to set or enter an existing passcode to allow 30 minutes of extra viewing time once the initial 60-minute limit is reached.

TikTok also said Wednesday that it will also begin prompting teens to set a daily screen time limit if they opt out of the 60-minute default. The company will send weekly inbox notifications to teen accounts with a screen time recap.

Here’s more from TIKTOK