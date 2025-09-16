The TikTok Trend Turning Husbands Into GQ Models

Ladies of Canada, if your guy went from “beer league chic” to “Bay Street sleek,” TikTok has a trend with your name on it.

“Boyfriend glow-ups” are the latest viral flex, where women post then-and-now shots of their partners. Think: shaggy high-school hair, questionable hoodies, and that one ratty ball cap… followed by today’s version of him looking like he just walked off a Holt Renfrew runway. ✨

The biggest transformations? Fresh haircuts, grown-up clothes (goodbye cargo shorts, hello fitted blazers), and facial hair that looks intentional instead of accidental.

Of course, no glow-up montage is complete without the soundtrack: Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” — a fitting anthem for the jaw-dropping before-and-afters.

So, if you’ve quietly been the stylist, barber, and life coach behind your man’s transformation? Congratulations. You may not get tagged in the TikTok, but you deserve all the credit (and maybe a shopping spree at Simons).