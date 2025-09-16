Listen Live

The TikTok Trend Turning Husbands Into GQ Models

Funny Stuff
Published September 16, 2025
By Charlie

Ladies of Canada, if your guy went from “beer league chic” to “Bay Street sleek,” TikTok has a trend with your name on it.

RELATED: Move Over “Golden Retriever” Boyfriend — It’s Black Cat Boyfriend Season 🖤🐈‍⬛

“Boyfriend glow-ups” are the latest viral flex, where women post then-and-now shots of their partners. Think: shaggy high-school hair, questionable hoodies, and that one ratty ball cap… followed by today’s version of him looking like he just walked off a Holt Renfrew runway. ✨

@remebylife WOOF 🤤 #fyp #boyfriend #glowup #trend #myheart ♬ original sound - user1836633838

The biggest transformations? Fresh haircuts, grown-up clothes (goodbye cargo shorts, hello fitted blazers), and facial hair that looks intentional instead of accidental.

Of course, no glow-up montage is complete without the soundtrack: Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” — a fitting anthem for the jaw-dropping before-and-afters.

So, if you’ve quietly been the stylist, barber, and life coach behind your man’s transformation? Congratulations. You may not get tagged in the TikTok, but you deserve all the credit (and maybe a shopping spree at Simons).

