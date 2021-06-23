Tinder Now Lets Users Add Videos To Their Profiles

Now Tinder has made it possible to bring your profile to live motion!

Jim Lanzone, CEO of Tinder, says: ‘A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-Covid world: more ways to show off their authentic selves, more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually, and more control over who they meet on Tinder and how they communicate.’

Tinder conducted a study to better understand its users and found that Gen Z represents more than 50% of Tinder’s global users and that this age group is updating their bios nearly three times as often as they did pre-pandemic.

The Gen Zs have also changed their priorities when looking for a date. Research suggests people want authenticity over perfection.

48% of Gen Z users said they’re looking for someone ‘honest, authentic and truly themselves’.

Alongside the option to add videos, a few other changes have launched too. They include: Videos in profiles, Hot takes which allows users to chat to someone before they match in a timed session. Hot takes will run from 6 pm to midnight every day.

‘Explore’ is another feature that will launch later this summer. This feature will let users connect with others who share their passions using keywords. There will be different modes to use the function in, such as Festival and Chef mode, to make the app more interactive.

It should make those initial small talk conversations much less painful and a lot more interesting.