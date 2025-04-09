Tom Brady Helped Bring Dire Wolves Back From Extinction

Tom Brady just helped bring dire wolves back from extinction.

The same legendary creatures made famous by Game of Thrones are officially back in the real world thanks to some cutting-edge science... and the most decorated quarterback in NFL history.

Just when we thought Tom Brady had done it all — 7 Super Bowl rings, 3 MVPs, Hollywood relationships, richest NFL broadcasting deal ever, and now part-owner of the Raiders — he goes and casually helps resurrect an extinct species. Like, how is this man real?

So, how does TB12 fit into this Jurassic-level science?

Brady is on the cultural advisory board of Colossal Biosciences, the company leading the charge in “de-extinction” (yes, that’s a thing now). He’s also an investor, so he’s not just cheering from the sidelines.

Colossal just announced a massive milestone: using ancient DNA (we’re talking a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull), they successfully engineered the first living dire wolf pups in thousands of years. With some genetic wizardry, they decoded the dire wolf genome, modified gray wolf DNA to match it, and used domestic dogs as surrogate moms. The result? Three healthy little legends named Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi. I mean… the names alone deserve a slow clap.

Brady celebrated the breakthrough with an Instagram Story featuring the Time magazine cover and wrote, “So proud of the team for the hard work, passion, and countless hours that have gone into this project!!!”

Tom Brady/Instagram

And he’s not the only celeb in the mix — Sophie Turner, Kit Harrington, and even George R.R. Martin are also on Colossal’s advisory board. Makes sense, right? Dire wolves were basically the unofficial mascots of Game of Thrones.

CEO Ben Lamm called this “the first of many examples” of their de-extinction technology at work. If that doesn’t sound like the start of a sci-fi movie, I don’t know what does.

So, yeah. While the rest of us are just trying to fold laundry and remember our email passwords, Tom Brady is out here literally helping bring extinct animals back to life. No biggie.