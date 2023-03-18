Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 18/03/2023-19/03/2023
This week's Kool Cameo features one of the biggest bands of all time, and a Future Hit from a Canadian supergroup that chatted with me recently!
20– NEVER BE YOURS – SOPHIA CAMERA
19– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN
18– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
17- SNAP – ROSA LINN
16– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
14– CUFF IT – BEYONCE
13– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK
12– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: DAYLIGHT – MAROON 5
(Adam Levine celebrates his birthday this weekend, Marth 18th!)
11– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)
10– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK
9– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT
8– WHITNEY – REVE
7– UH OH– TATE MCRAE
6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI
5– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR
4– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)
3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH
(The group sat down with me to discuss the new single, parenthood, and so much more! Walk Off The Earth will be at Budweiser Stage June 3rd!)
2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS