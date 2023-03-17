Walk Off The Earth Talks “My Stupid Heart”, TikTok Virality, and Parenthood in Music

Join Amy Aust in this exclusive interview with Walk Off The Earth as they discuss their latest single “My Stupid Heart” and visiting to Costa Rica to recharge their creative batteries.

In this video, the band also shares their experience of going viral on TikTok and the impact it has had on their music career.

They talk about their collaboration with LAUV and the process of working with other artists in the music industry. As parents in the music industry, Walk Off The Earth also shares their insights into how they balance their family life with their music careers, offering advice and personal anecdotes.

This interview is a must-watch for any Walk Off The Earth fan! So, hit that play button now and join us on this journey of music, creativity and inspiration!

About Walk Off The Earth

Walk off the Earth is a Canadian indie pop band from Burlington, Ontario. Formed in 2006, the band is best known for its unique music videos that feature covers and original compositions. The group’s music videos utilize instruments such as the ukulele and theremin and often make use of looping samples. All of the band’s recorded music and videos are produced by member and multi-instrumentalist Gianni “Luminati” Nicassio. In 2012, the band achieved global fame when their cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” went viral on YouTube, garnering over 175 million views in four months.

In 2012, Walk off the Earth signed a recording contract with Columbia Records and has since released several albums and toured extensively. The band’s music has been featured in a variety of TV shows and movies, including the theme song for the Catalan TV show El Foraster and the soundtrack of the 2015 animated film Snowtime!. In 2016, Walk off the Earth won a Juno award for Group of the Year. In 2018, band member Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor passed away from natural causes, leading the group to cancel their scheduled performance at the Niagara Falls New Year’s Eve Canadian Broadcasting Corporation television special. However, the group continued on its 2019 tour in honor of Taylor’s memory.