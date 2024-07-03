An Exclusive Interview with Tyler Stewart Of The Barenaked Ladies

Join us for an exclusive and insightful interview with Tyler Stewart, the talented drummer of Barenaked Ladies! In this engaging conversation, Amy dives deep with Tyler, exploring how touring has evolved since the band first hit the road.

You’ll witness a heartfelt connection as they bond over their shared love of broadcasting, sharing stories and laughs along the way.

Tyler also opens up about the importance of finding and following your passion, offering valuable advice for aspiring musicians and fans alike.

And don’t miss the exciting hints about possible new music from Barenaked Ladies!

Check out the interview below:

More about Tyler Stewart

Tyler Stewart is the fun-loving drummer for the Barenaked Ladies (BNL), a popular Canadian rock band. The Barenaked Ladies started in 1988 in Scarborough, Ontario. Tyler joined the band in 1990, replacing their first drummer, Andy Creeggan.

The Barenaked Ladies became famous in the 1990s with hits like “One Week” and “If I Had $1,000,000.” Their catchy songs and funny lyrics made them a favourite on radio stations and MuchMusic. The band’s first big album, “Gordon,” came out in 1992 and was a huge success in Canada.

Tyler Stewart’s drumming style added energy and excitement to the band’s music. He also became known for his playful personality during live shows. Fans love his jokes and antics on stage.

In 1998, BNL’s album “Stunt” made them stars in the United States, thanks to the single “One Week.” The band continued to release popular albums and perform around the world.

Even after over 30 years, Tyler and the Barenaked Ladies are still making music and touring. They are a big part of Canadian music history, and their fun, upbeat songs continue to make people smile