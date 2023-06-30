Dive into the Creative World of JRDN: Exclusive Interview with 107.5 Kool FM’s Amy Aust

In this exclusive interview, 107.5 Kool FM’s Amy Aust sits down with Juno-award winning artist JRDN. Join them as they dive into a captivating conversation about JRDN’s latest single “What Do I Got To Do”, exploring the creative process and the talented producers he collaborated with. This additionally includes how much time he spends on the East coast and how it affects his music.

JRDN also sheds light on the unique choice of spelling his name without vowels and shares a hilarious story related to it. Amy and JRDN engage in a fun game where they challenge each other to guess words without vowels.

Check out the video below: