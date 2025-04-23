An Exlusive Interview With Alessia Cara

In this Kool FM exclusive interview, Amy Aust sat down with Alessia Cara for a special chat.

She talks about her new song “Fire,” how writing music helps her feel better, and her new album Love & Hyperbole.

Alessia also shares what it’s like getting ready for her big tour and the hard parts of life on the road. Plus, she tells us what it was like working with John Mayer.

Don’t miss this fun and honest chat with one of Canada’s favourite artists. Check it out below:

More About Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara is a talented singer and songwriter from Brampton, Ontario. She first began sharing her voice by posting cover songs on YouTube as a teenager. People quickly noticed her incredible talent and unique style.

In 2015, Alessia made a big splash in the music world with her debut single “Here.” The song, all about feeling out of place at a party, connected with listeners everywhere. It showed that Alessia wasn’t afraid to be honest and different.

She followed up with more hit songs like “Scars to Your Beautiful,” a powerful anthem that encourages people to love themselves just the way they are. Her music often focuses on real emotions, self-acceptance, and growing up.

In 2018, Alessia won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist, making her the first Canadian to ever win that title. 🇨🇦🏆

What makes Alessia special is how genuine she is. She writes songs that feel personal and true, and she’s proud to represent Canada on the world stage.

From small-town beginnings to international success, Alessia Cara proves that staying true to yourself is always the right path.