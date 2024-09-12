The Top Phone Behaviours That Can Kill a Marriage: Warning Signs from a Couples Therapist

In today’s world, our phones are practically glued to our hands, but did you know that your partner’s phone habits could be hurting your relationship?

A couples’ therapist is shedding light on some subtle (and not-so-subtle) signs that your partner’s phone activity might be damaging your marriage. Here’s a breakdown of the top behaviours to watch out for.

1. Not Sharing Passwords? Major Red Flag!

One of the biggest signs of a shaky relationship is when partners don’t share their phone passwords. If you and your spouse have always had open phone access, but suddenly they're keeping you locked out, that’s something worth paying attention to.

2. Hiding the Phone

If your partner is constantly hiding their phone or making an effort to keep it out of sight, there’s definitely something up. A healthy relationship is built on trust, and secretive phone habits are the opposite of that.

3. Phone Face-Down? Watch Out!

The simple act of placing their phone face down might seem innocent, but when it becomes a habit, it could signal that they don’t want you to see incoming messages or notifications.

4. Turning Away from You

When your spouse physically turns away from you while on their phone, it’s a distancing move—literally and emotionally. It might indicate they’re hiding something or don’t want to engage with you.

5. App Switching or Phone Locking When You’re Near

Does your partner close apps or lock their phone the moment you walk by? That’s definitely not a good sign. It suggests they’re trying to keep something from you, and that’s never healthy for any relationship.

6. Changed Passwords Recently?

If they’ve recently changed their phone password without telling you or acted evasive about it, you should definitely ask yourself why. Changing phone habits, especially around privacy, can be a sign of trouble.

7. Hot and Cold About You Touching Their Phone

One minute they’re totally fine with you using their phone, and the next, they’re acting protective of it. This inconsistent behaviour can leave you feeling unsure, and it’s a red flag in any relationship.

8. Angry or Defensive About Privacy

When asked about why their phone privacy is important, do they react defensively or even angrily? This kind of reaction can be a sign that they’re hiding something they don’t want you to know.

9. Always Super Protective of Their Device

If your partner is super protective of their phone at all times—never letting it out of their sight or getting nervous if you touch it—there could be deeper issues going on.

Final Thoughts No relationship is perfect, but being aware of these phone-related red flags can help you address potential problems before they escalate. Open communication and trust are the foundations of any healthy marriage, and secrecy about phones shouldn’t be part of the equation.