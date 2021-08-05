Listen Live

Top Things We Forget To Take On Vacation

What have you left behind!

By Kool Travel

A study of 2,000 adults found toiletries, phone chargers, and travel adapters topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items.

Top 20 things Brits forget to take on holiday:

 

1.            Toiletries (33 percent)

2.            Phone charger (30 percent)

3.            Travel adaptor (30 percent)

4.            Sunglasses (26 percent)

5.            Suncream (23 percent    )

6.            General clothing (21 percent )

7.            Headphones (21 percent)

8.            Swimwear (19 percent)

9.            Shoes (18 percent  )

10.          Underwear (17 percent )

 

Other things left behind include prescription meds, make-up, reading glasses, and passports.

 

