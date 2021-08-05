Top Things We Forget To Take On Vacation

A study of 2,000 adults found toiletries, phone chargers, and travel adapters topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items.

Top 20 things Brits forget to take on holiday:

1. Toiletries (33 percent)

2. Phone charger (30 percent)

3. Travel adaptor (30 percent)

4. Sunglasses (26 percent)

5. Suncream (23 percent )

6. General clothing (21 percent )

7. Headphones (21 percent)

8. Swimwear (19 percent)

9. Shoes (18 percent )

10. Underwear (17 percent )

Other things left behind include prescription meds, make-up, reading glasses, and passports.