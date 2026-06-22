To Infinity and Beyond! Toy Story 5 Scores Biggest Opening Weekend of the Year

Turns out audiences weren't ready to put Woody and Buzz back in the toy box just yet.

Toy Story 5 blasted into theatres this weekend with a whopping $160 million domestic debut, making it not only the biggest movie opening of 2026 so far, but also the biggest opening weekend in the history of the Toy Story franchise.

That's a lot of Pizza Planet tokens.

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The film easily surpassed the previous franchise record set by Toy Story 4, which opened to $120 million back in 2019.

And it wasn't just North America showing love for the gang. International audiences added another $152 million, pushing the film's worldwide opening weekend total to an impressive $312 million.

Not bad for a bunch of toys that first appeared on the big screen 31 years ago.

The original Toy Story changed animation forever when it debuted in 1995 as the first fully computer-animated feature film. Since then, the franchise has become one of Disney and Pixar's most valuable properties, earning more than $3 billion at the global box office before this latest instalment even arrived.

And that's before counting the mountains of merchandise.

The latest adventure reportedly cost around $250 million to produce, but Disney executives are probably sleeping pretty well after seeing these numbers.

Critics have largely embraced the film, and audiences seem to love it even more. Moviegoers awarded Toy Story 5 an "A" CinemaScore, which is often a sign of strong word-of-mouth and long-term box-office success.

Translation: don't expect this toy story to end anytime soon.

After all, if there's one thing Pixar has learned, it's that millennials will happily pay to cry over animated toys every few years.