Travellers Are Checking In At Fitness Resorts To Drop Pandemic Pounds

For the past year and a half, people have been at home ordering takeout, bingeing Netflix, and working from home.

According to a March research letter, people gained more than half a pound every ten days of lockdown.

Now there is a huge urge to drop pandemic pounds.

Now that the world is opening up, weight loss and fitness resorts are reaping the benefits of those goals.

Stress and anxiety are two of the biggest reasons why many people gain weight in general, and specifically during the lockdown, it’s no wonder that people are heading to warmer climates to lose those pounds!