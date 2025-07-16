Are You Saying These 10 Words Wrong?

We’ve all been there. You’re reading something and come across a word you’ve seen a million times.

But suddenly your brain goes, “Wait… how do I say that out loud?”

Maybe you’ve Googled it. Maybe you’ve avoided saying it at all. You’re definitely not alone.

Advertisement

Most Googled Words for Pronunciation

Analysts recently looked at Google searches from the past year. They found the top words people searched just to hear them said.

Some are fancy. Some are everyday words. But they all have one thing in common — people aren’t sure how to pronounce them.

Here are 10 of the most commonly searched:

Croissant – It’s “kwa-son” in French. Most people say “kruh-sahnt” in English. Açaí – That berry bowl fave? It’s “ah-sigh-ee.” Schedule – In the U.S., it’s “skeh-dule.” In the U.K., it’s “sheh-dule.” Porsche – It’s “POR-shuh,” not “Porsch.” Genre – Think “zhon-ruh” or “zhon-rah.” Gyroscope – Say it “jy-ruh-skohp.” Worcestershire – Yep, the sauce. Say “wuh-stuh-shr.” Entrepreneur – Say it slowly: “on-tre-pruh-nur.” Massachusetts – Stress the third syllable: “mass-uh-CHOO-sits.” Hierarchy – Say “HIGH-er-ar-key” or “hai-raar-kee.”

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

Why It Happens

Some of these are tricky because of different languages. Others are just never said out loud often.

Words like “açaí” or “genre” come from French or Portuguese. That’s why they sound totally different than how they look.

Even simple words like “schedule” confuse people because of different accents around the world.