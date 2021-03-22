True Lies Reboot On Hold To Give Producers And Director More Time

CBS, the network that ordered the reboot to the 1994 hit film says it’s going to give producers more time to develop the project.

James Cameron, who wrote and directed the 90s movie on which it’s based needs more time to work on it.

The potential series would follow the same plot as the first film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

A suburban housewife is shocked to discover her unremarkable husband, an IT consultant, is really a skilled international spy. She’s propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

No tentative date has been given.