Twitter Threatens Legal Action Over META’s New App Threads! PLUS: How To Use It!

Threads, which was launched to millions on Wednesday, is similar to Twitter and has been pitched by Meta bosses as a “friendly” alternative.

Twitter’s Elon Musk said “Competition is fine, cheating is not” – but Meta denied claims in a legal letter that ex-Twitter staff helped create Threads.

More than 30 million people have signed up for the new app, according to Meta.

That is less than a tenth of the estimated 350 million users on Twitter, according to Statista.

HOW TO USE:

If you have an active Instagram account, you automatically have a Threads account too…

Everyone with an Instagram account automatically has a Threads account. Because of this, anyone you currently follow on Instagram will be followed on Threads.



This is a mobile-only social media network – so you can only access it on your phone or tablet



To log in, download the Threads app from the App Store or Google Play Store, and log in using your current Instagram login information.



The main feed shows content from accounts you follow, but also from accounts similar to those you follow.



It works similarly to Twitter and Instagram. It’s like a hybrid of the two.

