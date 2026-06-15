Tyra Banks Takes Netflix to Court Over "America's Next Top Model" Documentary

Tyra Banks is taking legal action against Netflix, claiming a recent documentary about America's Next Top Model painted an unfair picture of her.

The model, producer and longtime host has filed a defamation lawsuit in Los Angeles, arguing that the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model misrepresented what she actually said during filming.

According to court documents, Banks spent more than three hours being interviewed for the project and says she openly discussed some of the show's most controversial moments.

However, she claims those interviews were cut down to just 16 minutes and edited in a way that created a misleading narrative.

Her lawyers argue that while Banks accepted responsibility for some past decisions, those comments were largely left out of the final version.

"The accountability was there, but viewers never got to see it," her legal team stated in the filing.

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Banks is seeking damages from Netflix, the documentary's directors and production company. She is also asking the court to stop the use of her image in connection with the documentary's soundtrack album.

America's Next Top Model debuted in 2003 and ran for 24 seasons, turning aspiring models into reality TV stars. In recent years, however, the series has faced renewed criticism over allegations of body shaming, contestant treatment and some of its more controversial challenges and photo shoots.

Banks has previously acknowledged that not every decision made on the show aged well, admitting there were moments that were insensitive and, in her words, "some really off choices."