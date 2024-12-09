Uber Eats Is Taking Holiday Convenience to the Next Level

Gone are the days of waiting for carollers to randomly show up at your doorstep to spread festive cheer—because now, there’s an app for that.

Uber Eats is making the holiday season easier (and quirkier) than ever with their limited-time “Holiday Hub” feature.

This festive addition lets users book some of the most unique holiday services right from their phones. Whether you needed someone to pick up a last-minute gift, select the perfect Christmas tree, or even bring a group of carollers to serenade you at home, Uber Eats had you covered.

Carols, Trees, and Culkin?

One standout option was “Uber Carolers,” where you could order a group of singers to belt out holiday classics on your doorstep. Imagine sipping hot cocoa while your personal choir serenades you—talk about peak holiday vibes.

The Holiday Hub wasn’t just about singing, though. You could also have someone handle the sometimes-daunting task of picking out and delivering your Christmas tree or fetching that gift you forgot to buy for Aunt Linda.

But there was a catch: the service was available for one day only and limited to just five major U.S. cities—New York, L.A., D.C., Dallas, and Miami. And, because it’s not truly the holidays without a touch of nostalgia, Uber Eats recruited Home Alone legend Macaulay Culkin to star in their promotional ad, reminding us all that even Kevin McCallister appreciates good company during the holidays.

Related: Macaulay Culkin to be honoured with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 1

Is This the Future of Festive Cheer?

While the Holiday Hub was a short-lived experiment, it begs the question: are app-based holiday services the next big thing? From on-demand carollers to tree delivery, it seems like technology is redefining how we celebrate.

If Uber Eats ever brings this back—and expands it to Canada—we’d happily put in an order for some carollers (or maybe just Culkin himself). Until then, we’ll be decking the halls the old-fashioned way.

Would you have used Uber Eats’ Holiday Hub? Let us know in the comments!