Uber Will Start Charging HST On Canada Day!

Uber Canada was never actually based in Canada; who knew? Uber announced that it’s moving its Canadian operations from the Netherlands to Canada effective July 1st. But by doing so, new taxes will be slapped on the company, therefore slapped on you!

Uber Canada has announced customers of its ride-sharing and delivery service will have to start paying sales tax due to a corporate change.

The move means Uber users and drivers having issues with the company can engage in dispute resolutions in Canada instead of the Netherlands.

It also means ride-sharing and food delivery fees will be subject to GST, PST, and HST but the change will allow restaurants, drivers, and couriers to claim tax credits.