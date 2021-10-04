Underwater Yoga Classes Are Now A Thing

Designed for new and experienced divers, the Underwater Breathwork Program is run by Windjammer Landing on the northwest coast of Saint Lucia, is said to be ‘therapeutic’.

The hotel resort’s that its wellness and diving teams came up with the idea to boost the feeling of tranquility amid the pandemic – almost 20 feet under the Caribbean sea.

Eastern Caribbean Diving’s Dive Master, Abigail Brown, takes participants through visualization and breathing exercises on the boat.

The intent of the program is to allow new divers and experienced ones to be able to relax under the water because diving requires a lot of relaxing and getting comfortable in order to fine-tune your buoyancy and basically just be comfortable under there.

Once in the water, participants are encouraged to continue to practice the deep breathing they learned on the boat, then going into yoga poses.

The benefits of the exercises include slowing the heart rate and lowering blood pressure, as well as inducing a feeling of calm.