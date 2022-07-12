Unused Gadgets That We Won’t Throw Away!

A new poll finds that we have an estimated average of $466 worth of items such as printers, CD players and camcorders stowed away which could be worth a small fortune.

Some have even clung to retro items dating back to the 90s, including Walkmans and Game Boys.

But while 28 percent want to keep hold of gadgets so their kids can use them one day, 24 percent admit to not knowing how to get rid of tech properly.

And of the 28 percent who have an old smartphone lying around the house, 51 percent keep it just in case something happens to their upgraded model.

Upgrade culture has created a world in which perfectly good technology is gathering dust in our homes.

The survey revealed more would be inclined to get rid of their old smartphones if they could get a fair price for them and ensure there was no risk to their data.

While 39 percent want somewhere local and convenient to get cash for their unused smartphones.

19 percent have a specific drawer where they discard their unwanted items, while cupboards are the most common place to stash these items.

The Old Tech Stuff We Still Have In Our Homes!

1. DVD players. When was the last time you watched one?

2. Old phones. You’ve probably got at least two of them somewhere.

3. Digital cameras. We all bought one, but then phone cameras took over.

4. Old TVs. They’re hard to get rid of if they still work.

5. Old laptops. If you’re still holding on to yours, it’s probably because you never transferred stuff from your hard drive.

6. CD players. If you listen to CDs now, it’s probably in your car.

7. Headphones. Or old earbuds.

8. Printers. Most people who have them don’t use them much.

9. Old gaming consoles. Like if you kept your old PlayStation 3, but you only use your PlayStation 4 now.

10. Old tablet devices. They’re another thing we keep even after we upgrade.

Here are a few more that just missed the top ten: E-readers, camcorders, MP3 players, Blu-Rays, record players, and old speakers.