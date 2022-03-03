Vacation Destinations That Don’t Require You To Be Vaccinated

The rules are always changing when it comes to vaccinations against Covid-19. The virus is still out there and while it appears that the majority of Canadians are vaccinated, some aren’t.

So if you’re unvaccinated and looking to travel, here’s where you can go. Or if you are vaccinated and want to travel to a place that requires vaccinations- here’s where NOT to go!

The rules can change at any time, so always check government websites for the latest advice.

Countries you can currently travel to without a vaccination are:

Albania

Aruba

Bahamas

Belize

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Burundi

Cape Verde

Comoros

Costa Rica

Cuba

Croatia

Cyprus

Dominican Republic

Egypt

El Salvador

Eswatini

Gambia

Georgia

Gibraltar

Greece

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Lesotho

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Mexico

Monaco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Panama

Portugal

Russia

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Slovenia

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sudan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

Venezuela

Zambia

Most countries will require a test to gain entry – often a PCR or in some cases an Antigen – which need to be negative.

Often due to the reliance on tourism for the wider economy, these countries have opened their doors to the unvaccinated.