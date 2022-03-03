Vacation Destinations That Don’t Require You To Be Vaccinated
Everyone needs a vacation right now!
The rules are always changing when it comes to vaccinations against Covid-19. The virus is still out there and while it appears that the majority of Canadians are vaccinated, some aren’t.
So if you’re unvaccinated and looking to travel, here’s where you can go. Or if you are vaccinated and want to travel to a place that requires vaccinations- here’s where NOT to go!
The rules can change at any time, so always check government websites for the latest advice.
Related: Things People Typically Do While On Vacation…
Countries you can currently travel to without a vaccination are:
- Albania
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Belize
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Burundi
- Cape Verde
- Comoros
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Dominican Republic
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Eswatini
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Panama
- Portugal
- Russia
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- St Lucia
- St Maarten
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sudan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- Venezuela
- Zambia
Most countries will require a test to gain entry – often a PCR or in some cases an Antigen – which need to be negative.
Often due to the reliance on tourism for the wider economy, these countries have opened their doors to the unvaccinated.