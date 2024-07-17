The Summer of Love: Why Vacations Make for the Best Romances

Ah, summer! The time of year when we Canadians shed our parkas, grab our sunscreen, and set off on adventures.

But did you know that summer vacations are also prime time for romance? According to a recent survey, over half of people say the best sex of their life happened while on vacation.

Intrigued?

Let's dive into the steamy details.

The Heat is On: Summer Fling Fever

Summer flings are more than just a trope in rom-coms.

A recent study found that two in five people are actively on the lookout for a summer fling. And singles are especially eager, with almost 75% hoping to meet a hottie for a hook up before their vacation.

But it’s not just the unattached who are feeling the heat.

Despite 95% of respondents in relationships saying they'll stay with their partner this summer, a cheeky quarter admitted they wouldn't mind a summer fling too.

Vacation Vibes: The Perfect Setting for Hookups

Why is vacation the ultimate backdrop for romance?

Perhaps it's the exotic locales, the carefree attitude, or just the break from the daily grind. Whatever the reason, 26% of people plan to have a romantic encounter while on vacation, including 17% of those in relationships.

The survey found that more than a third of respondents are interested in vacation hookups, with the average fantasy involving two different partners.

One-Night Wonders or Something More?

When it comes to vacation romances, most people prefer to keep it short and sweet.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents think that vacation relationships should either be one-night stands or last just for the trip.

Only 23% believe the romance should continue after the vacation ends. And they might be onto something, as 42% have experienced a romantic encounter with someone they met while travelling.

The Great Canadian Cheat Sheet

In a fun twist, Ashley Madison recently released "The Great Canadian Cheat Sheet," highlighting the top cities in Canada for extramarital affairs.

Barrie took the 10th spot, but the number one city might surprise you ... it’s Whitehorse!

So, whether you’re single and ready to mingle or just looking for a little summer excitement, it seems vacations are the perfect time to explore new romantic possibilities.

Pack your bags, bring your best pick-up lines, and who knows?

You might just have the best summer of your life!