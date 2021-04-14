Listen Live

VIDEO: Academy Awards Release “Cast” of Show

Producers trying to make OSCARS less of an award show, more like a movie

In an attempt to boost viewership after the pandemic has seen award shows at critically low ratings, the Academy Awards are trying to make their show more like a movie, than an award show.

It’ll be a scaled back affair, with only presenters, nominees and their guest there, but producers are adding a star-studded line up!

They released a 30 second video clip revealing the “cast” of the OSCARS this year, with names like Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon.

More talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite; and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m.

 

(Video & Image Courtesy of ABC/YouTube)

