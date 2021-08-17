Video Gamers May Burn Over 200 Calories Per Hour

New research suggests that video gaming is virtually exercise.

Gaming platform, Stakester released results of a new study that apparently found that two hours of gameplay can burn about 420 calories in men and 472 calories in women.

That’s equivalent to doing 1,000 sit-ups! The CEO and founder of Stakester say that gaming increased heart rate and creates a gaming sweat that can help to burn calories.

I’m sure the over 214 million American gamers love the sound of this.

There have been other studies that have shown a few other positives to gaming including marginal cognitive benefits such as improved focus and spatial reasoning. Plus, there is potential as a diagnostic tool, including for autism spectrum disorder in kids and Alzheimer’s in adults.

FUN FACT:

Despite countless hours spent seated in front of the screen, e-sports players are notably fit compared to the general non-gamer population — by up to 21%, according to a joint university study last year.