VIDEO: Robot ‘Went full Terminator’ on Human

A humanoid robot may have snapped in the middle of a factory in China and went full Terminator on its handlers. Cue the dramatic music and someone find Sarah Connor, stat.

The now-viral clip shows this robot dangling from a crane, while two men stand nearby testing its capabilities. One minute they’re calmly chatting, the next they're ducking for cover as the bot begins to flail it's arms and legs around violently.

People online are losing it. One viewer deadpanned, “Went full Terminator,” while another chimed in, “Sarah Connor was f–ing right.” However another person claims it wasn't an attack at all commenting "Clearly unbalanced, then tried using algorithms to rebalance, but the algorithms were not tuned which led to wild oscillations, furthering the imbalance".

So depending on which way you want to view the backstory to this video, could be quite scary.

This is what the machine uprising might look like: a video is going viral online showing a robot going berserk during testing. pic.twitter.com/ughQ0J45Fi — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 2, 2025