The World’s First Virtual Beer Is Here, Cheers to Heineken Silver!

Heineken® today launched its first, brand new, virtual beer, Heineken® Silver, exclusively in its virtual brewery. Heineken enters the metaverse with 100% computer-generated ingredients.

Special A-yeast, usually brewed in horizontal tanks, has been replaced with A-Pixels. Forget hops harvested in fields, virtual Heineken® Silver is brewed with Binary Coded Hops grown by NPC (non-player character) farmers. And of course, the whole virtual brewing process is overseen by Heineken®’s dedicated Virtual Brewing Assistants, digitized stand-ins for our Star Brewers.

These elements come together to develop a unique beer that visitors to Heineken®’s virtual brewery in Decentraland will be able to see in the virtual world. If only they were able to 3D print the product, they’d be able to hold and taste virtual Heineken® Silver in the real world.

The virtual beer was unveiled at a product launch event in Heineken®’s virtual brewery, where guests were able to learn about how the beer is made in seconds while enjoying pixelated lobster and caviar…

If I can’t taste it or touch it- I’m not interested!

PHOTO Credit: prnew.com