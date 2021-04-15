Listen Live

Watch: Netflix’s ‘Headspace Guide To Sleep’ Series Trailer

Netflix is going to teach us how to get a good night's sleep.

By Dirt/Divas

Netflix is teaming up with the meditation app Headspace for an animated series called “Headspace Guide to Sleep.”

 

 

It’ll explore, quote, “the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provide tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had.”

 

 

Each 15-minute episode explores a new topic, like insomnia, stress, whether looking at your phone in bed is really that bad, and sleeping pills.

 

 

And they end with a “guided wind-down designed to help you on your journey to better sleep.”  It’ll be out in two weeks.

 

