Watch: Netflix’s ‘Headspace Guide To Sleep’ Series Trailer

Netflix is teaming up with the meditation app Headspace for an animated series called “Headspace Guide to Sleep.”

It’ll explore, quote, “the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provide tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had.”

Each 15-minute episode explores a new topic, like insomnia, stress, whether looking at your phone in bed is really that bad, and sleeping pills.

And they end with a “guided wind-down designed to help you on your journey to better sleep.” It’ll be out in two weeks.