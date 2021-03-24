WE SPEND 35 HOURS A YEAR RESEARCHING STUFF WE DIDN’T MEAN TO

The average person falls down an online “rabbit hole” five times a week, according to a new survey. That’s where you get sidetracked or sucked in, and end up researching something you didn’t mean to.

We spend an average of eight minutes on a topic each time it happens. So that’s a total of 35 hours a year researching stuff accidentally.

The most common subjects we do it with are celebrities or entertainment, news, and current events, history, science, and health issues.

Politics, true crime, and technology also made the Top 10.