WEBSITE OFFERS TWO GRAND TO PLAY VIDEO GAMES FOR 21 HOURS

This is a massive year for gaming! Not only are there a few most-awaited titles coming, like Resident Evil Village, and Mario Golf- but this year marks an anniversary for some classic favourites.

Donkey King turns 40 this year, The Legend of Zelda is 35, and Sonic the Hedgehog is 30! Anyone else feeling old now? And in honour of all these exciting happenings, you could get paid to play!

How’d you like to play video games and get paid for it? Frontier Bundles dot com, a company that packages internet and phone services, is offering a pair of gamers $2-thousand dollars to play popular video games for 21 straight hours, then report on the experience.

They’re trying to determine if you play better alone or with a friend by your side. The site is accepting applications until June 18th.

