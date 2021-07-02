Listen Live

Weird Things We Do In Our Cars!

Ever want to just take off in your car???

By Kool Travel

A new poll on SWNSDigital.com looked at people’s relationships with their cars, for the most part, our cars can be a “safe space” for us.

 

Many jobs require people to spend a lot of time in their cars, while others use them for everyday conveniences!

 

58% of people have had some of the best moments of their lives in their vehicle . . . and 46% have experienced some of their worst.

 

So what are some of the memorable things people do in cars?

 

48% say they enjoy talking to themselves in the car . . . 

42% cry . . .

40% have had “epiphanies” . . .

 

37% shop online . . .

 

32% have sex . . .

 

21% like to take suggestive selfies or social media photos . . . and 17% prepare meals.

