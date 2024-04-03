WHAT IF YOUR NON-DOMINANT HAND IS REPLACED BY A ROBOTIC HAND?

Someone asked Reddit, and over 1,000 people voted: If your non-dominant hand got replaced by a robotic hand, what GADGET would you include? Here are the five options they gave . . .

1. A flashlight in the palm.

2. An integrated smartphone with a touchscreen.

3. Powered screwdrivers on your fingertips.

4. Retractable claws like Wolverine.

5. Super-strong grip.

The top answer was SUPER-STRONG GRIP with 46% of the vote.

That kinda makes sense, since that and Wolverine claws are the only real superhero-level choices. But that said, claws did NOT come in second. 20% would rather have a smartphone hand, and the good news is we’re constantly on them, so you have that now.

Wolverine claws were next at 19%. Then flashlight, 10%. And screwdrivers, 5% of the vote.