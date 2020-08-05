Listen Live

WHAT NON-SEXUAL THINGS TURN YOU ON TO A GUY?

Show me a nice suit and I'm done!

By Kool Relationships

Everyone has those little things that make you tingle a little and it doesn’t have to be a sexual thing.

Women were polled, and here are their nonsexual turn-ons…

“Seeing a guy reading a book and wearing thick square glasses…wow.”

“Having a great conversation with a guy who has nice teeth and a great smile.”

“Watching a guy fix something and being handy gets me going.”

“I love athletic guys, so watching him play sports is a turn on.”

“Watching a guy get dressed is so sexy. It can be jeans and a t-shirt or a full suit—doesn’t matter.” 

“I love to see a man in a suit… with a crisp white button-down.”

More

Related posts

A RELATIONSHIP EXPERT SAYS YOU SHOULD NEVER DATE A MAN IN HIS 30’s

People Admit They’re Attracted To Amazon’s Alexa!

More People Cheating With Online Affairs During Lockdown!