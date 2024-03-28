What To Expect During The Solar Eclipse

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible across part of North America – including northern Mexico, the United States, and parts of Canada. It’ll give the public a rare opportunity to witness the Moon passing between the Sun and the Earth. However, it’ll also lead to some strange sights and sounds here on Earth as well. Here’s what you can expect to see:

This eclipse will be a long one, as eclipses go. There will be four minutes of totality when the Sun is completely blocked. The relatively lengthy duration of the eclipse means it will get much darker than during the briefer, total eclipse of 2017.

For several hours before and after the total eclipse, a partial eclipse will be visible, with the Moon partly obscuring the Sun.

Approaching totality, you’ll hear birds squawking and making strange sounds, a few stars will be visible in the sky, and the temperature will suddenly drop.

Special Events Marking The Eclipse

Many cities, especially those in the path of totality, are preparing for the spectacle with unique viewing sites and experiences including spa packages, sound baths, guided meditations, dinner parties, and more. Universities are preparing educational experience packages.