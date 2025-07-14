This Car-Cooling Hack is So Smart, It Might Just Save Your Summer

If you’ve ever opened your car door on a hot July afternoon and been personally victimized by the surface-of-the-sun temperature inside, this one’s for you.

A math professor from the University of Cambridge—yes, a literal genius—shared a TikTok tip that’s about to become your new summer survival ritual.

Ready for it?

Forget blasting the A/C and praying. Instead, roll down your passenger side window, then open and close your driver’s side door like you’re trying to fan away the heat—do this about four or five times.

That’s it.

This weird little flappy dance forces the hot air out and pulls cooler air in. Science! One test showed it dropped the interior temperature by about 20 degrees in seconds. That’s faster than your iced coffee melts on the dash.

Bonus Hack for Your Hands (Because Steering Wheels Get Spicy)

While we’re here: if you're parking in the sun, flip your steering wheel 180 degrees before you leave. That way, when you get back, the part you touch isn’t hotter than your high school curling iron.

In Summary:

Roll down the passenger window.

Fan your driver’s side door like you're shooing a mosquito.

Be amazed.

Save your thighs from third-degree burns.

Now go forth and chill, Canada. Your car doesn't have to feel like a mobile sauna anymore.