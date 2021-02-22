What We Would Give Up To Travel Again!

A new survey on Trivago.com asked people what they’d give up to be able to travel again right now without any restrictions or consequences.

Oh, what we’d do to feel the sand between our toes and have a cold slushy drink in our hands right now!

And just under HALF said they’d quit their job. 48% of people said they’d leave their job to travel again.

Here are three more things people claim they’d give up.

1. Sex for a full year. 38% said they’d give up sex.

2. Break up with your significant other. One in five said they would.

3. All the money in your savings. One in four said yes.

Just over 80% of people said not being able to travel is one of the worst parts of the pandemic. And 58% want to travel more now than ever before.